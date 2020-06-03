Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai: Strong winds leave trees uprooted, car damaged in Bhayandar

While people residing in the coastal areas of Uttan near Bhayandar heaved a sigh of relief after Thane district had a narrow escape from the strike of severe cyclonic storm Nisarga, the squally winds left more than a dozen trees uprooted in the twin-city on Wednesday.

“Our teams attended to 13 tree falling cases that were reported from various parts of the city. Fortunately, nobody was injured. However, a parked car in the Navghar area of Bhayandar (east) was severely damaged in one of the tree collapses. No other cyclone-related incident was reported,” said chief fire officer Prakash Borade.