Cyclone Nisarga: Central Railway regulates special trains

In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, the Central Railway on Wednesday rescheduled, diverted and regulated several special trains which were supposed to arrive or depart on Wednesday afternoon.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, said they have changed timings of trains for Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Varanasi and for some other places which were earlier scheduled to leave Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Five special trains departing from Mumbai have been rescheduled and three special trains will be either diverted or regulated enroute,” he said.

Following the changes, the LTT-Gorakhpur Special will depart at 8pm instead of 11.10am, LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Special at 6pm instead of 11.40am, and LTT-Darbhanga Special at 8.30 pm instead of 12.15pm. Besides, the LTT-Varanasi Special will depart at 9 pm instead of 12.40 pm, and CSMT-Bhubaneswar Special will depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here at 8 pm instead of 3.05 pm.

“The Patna-LTT Special scheduled to arrive at 11.30 am, and Varanasi-CSMT Special scheduled to arrive at 2.15 pm on Wednesday will be regulated enroute and arrive behind schedule. Also, the Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Special scheduled to arrive 4.40pm will be diverted via Pune to arrive at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) here behind schedule,” read release.

Meanwhile, CR have discontinued the shuttle services of Toy trains in Matheran which were carrying essential goods to people located 108 km away from downtown Mumbai and 120 km away from Pune - and at a height of 2,570 feet – in the Karjat tehsil of Raigad district.

Sutar said on the request of the state government they had started this service on May 22 which got good response for the three days but later there were no responses following which they decided to discontinue the services. “We had written to the state government informing them stating we are discontinuing the services from today,” he added.