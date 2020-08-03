‘Cyc it Up’: Satiate your cycling craving

Mumbai: In our good old days, renting a cycle on hourly basis by paying a few bucks was so easy. However, with the passing of time, the trend of renting cycle eventually vanished. Based on the same concept, now a 19-yr-old Mumbai-based college girl named Anahita Hirani has started an initiative 'Cyc it Up' giving an opportunity to rent out cycles on hourly and daily basis.

The thought-provoking start-up was launched during the pandemic. She stated that riding helps one to ease stress and lose weight faster than any other best outdoor activity since gyms are shut. "When lockdown was eased and jogging, cycling was allowed, I went with my friends on Carter Road Promenade. There were several people taking a walk, and it was when I thought that many might be wanting to take a ride on a cycle but may not be able to do so because they might not be having it. Cycling is fun and for such people, I am offering them cycles on rent option," she asserted.

Further explaining about the one-month-old initiative, Anahita said that 69 people so far have rented cycles from her on hourly and daily basis and the response has been promising. The 'cycles on rent' service is available currently only in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz. For one hour, 'Cyc it Up' charges Rs 120 and Rs 100 for geared and non-geared cycles respectively and Rs 350 for 24 hrs. She has total seven cycles as of now.

"On social media, I have promoted the concept and with zero investment started the initiative. I was looking for people who can offer their cycles on rent and in return I offered them 30 per cent cut against every booking and there has been a good response. Those who have shown interest in giving their cycles are making some money out of it which was earlier just rusting in their backyard. They are happy, I paid one owner Rs 1,000. If a cycle is booked for particular hours, the owner will get a 30 per cent share out of it," she informed.

Hirani said that she takes Aadhar as proof.

Meanwhile, those who rented cycles have appreciated the initiative. Those who used the service stated, "The cycles are in a really good condition and the whole process is very convenient and accessible. Hope to connect with them more often."