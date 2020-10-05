Cyber Fraud: Woman orders phone from FB, loses ₹1.24lakh

A 23-year-old was duped of ₹1.24 lakh on the pretext of buying a new phone from a social media platform at a steal rate. The Vakola-based professional came across a deal for a premium mobile handset, wherein on placing the order, she was asked to pay ₹1.24 lakh in a series of transactions for various reasons like custom charges amongst others. A complaint has been registered at Santacruz and search for the accused is underway.

The woman was surfing through the social media web pages while waiting at the private run Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Santacruz (W), when she came across a post on Facebook. The post was shared by a page-- ZS-ZESTQUARE, wherein they were selling 'OnePlus 8Pro' mobile handset and asked the interested buyer to click on a link.

The post also stated that to know more details, buyer can contact a user, Mariam Miriya. Accordingly, after the complainant contacted Miriya through messenger and shared all her personal and banking details to authenticate the transaction. Miriya then directed the 23-year-old to make a series of transactions worth ₹1.24 lakh to different bank accounts on the pretext of taking token money, clearing customs and transferring the handset to her name.

Police said, Miriya later demanded for more money, which raised an alarm with the complainant and she asked her the current status of the delivery. Upon persistently asking, Miriya stopped entertaining the complainant's calls and never delivered the package. Having realised that she was being duped, the complainant approached Santacruz Police. Accordingly, a First Information Report was lodged against Miriya under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. While no arrests have been made, police are trying to trace the caller and freeze the transactions wherein the money was transferred.