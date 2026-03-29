Cyber Fraud In The Name Of Gas Services Surges In Mumbai; APK Files Used To Empty Bank Accounts In Minutes | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, cybercriminals are exploiting fears of a potential gas shortage in India to target unsuspecting citizens. A well-organized network of fraudsters has become active in Mumbai, impersonating officials of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) and threatening consumers with gas disconnection over alleged unpaid bills.

Recent cases reported across the city reveal a dangerous and systematic pattern of fraud. Victims are lured into making small payments and are subsequently tricked into downloading malicious APK files, which grant scammers direct access to their mobile devices and bank accounts. Authorities estimate that nearly ₹1 crore has been siphoned off through such scams in the past month alone, with new cases being reported daily.

In one such incident, 20-year-old Mulund West-based trader Mitul Doshi received a message on March 26 warning him of a pending gas bill and possible disconnection. Trusting the message, he paid ₹1,150. Later that evening, a caller posing as an MGL official claimed the payment had not been updated and sent him a file named “Mahanagar gas bill update.apk.” Upon downloading the file and entering his banking details, the fraudsters gained full access to his phone and banking system. Within minutes, a total of ₹11.82 lakh was withdrawn from his personal and joint accounts through multiple transactions.

A similar case was reported in Malad East, where a 75-year-old retired man was targeted under the pretext of a ₹10 system update fee. He received a WhatsApp message bearing the MGL logo and a warning of gas disconnection. After downloading the APK file and entering his card details, ₹8.59 lakh was withdrawn from his account within just 20 minutes.

Police officials confirm that these are not isolated incidents. Dozens of such cases have been registered across multiple police stations in Mumbai over the past month. In many instances, fraudsters lure victims with minimal payment requests ranging from ₹7 to ₹10, lowering suspicion and increasing the likelihood of compliance.

Modus Operandi of the Cyber Fraud Network : Investigations have revealed that the fraudsters follow a structured approach. Victims first receive SMS or WhatsApp messages claiming pending gas bills and imminent disconnection. This is followed by a call from individuals posing as company representatives, who then send an APK file under the guise of bill updates or system verification.

In reality, these APK files contain malware. Once installed, they enable fraudsters to access sensitive data such as OTPs, banking credentials, and even allow remote control of the victim’s device. This access is then used to execute rapid financial transactions, draining bank accounts within minutes.

How to Stay Safe from APK-Based Frauds : Cyber police have urged citizens to remain vigilant in light of the rising threat. Officials emphasize that no legitimate gas company or authorized agency sends APK files for bill payments or system updates. Nor do they ask for OTPs, passwords, or banking details over phone calls.

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Consumers are advised to use only official websites or authorized mobile applications for any gas-related services. They should avoid clicking on unknown links or downloading files from unverified sources.In case of suspected fraud, victims are urged to immediately contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 and request their bank to freeze the affected account without delay.

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