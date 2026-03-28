Mumbai: Long Queues For LPG Cylinders Seen In Lower Parel As Government Says Situation Is 'Comfortable' | Video

Mumbai: Long queues of residents holding empty LPG cylinders were witnessed outside a distribution point in Lower Parel, raising concerns over accessibility despite official claims of adequate supply. Several people were seen standing in the heat for extended periods, waiting for their turn to receive refilled cylinders.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Consumers form long queues to buy gas cylinders in Mumbai's Lower Parel area



According to the Government of India, "The situation is comfortable with respect to LPG and PNG as well. Our refineries are operating at full or even above capacity, and domestic… pic.twitter.com/vSxH4ExySy — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2026

In the tweet shared by ANI, the caption quotes the Government of India where they state that LPG supply is 'comfortable'.

The caption reads ‘According to the Government of India, "The situation is comfortable with respect to LPG and PNG as well. Our refineries are operating at full or even above capacity, and domestic LPG production has increased by almost 40%... Since India has a high import dependency—about 90% of LPG imports came through the Strait of Hormuz—the government decided to prioritise domestic consumers over commercial supply."’

Despite these assurances, the situation on the ground appears to tell a different story. Residents have questioned whether cylinders are reaching consumers efficiently, as long queues continue to be reported in parts of the city.

Long Line Seen For LPG In Kandivali's Ashok Nagar

A similar situation was reported earlier this month in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali, where residents began lining up early in the morning upon learning that a cylinder delivery truck was expected. The queue grew rapidly, with many people returning over multiple days without being able to secure a refill.

Police personnel were deployed at the Kandivali site to manage the crowd and ensure smooth distribution, as the number of people continued to increase.

Many believe that the rush was also driven by panic among people who feared that cylinders might run out before their turn arrived. As a result, many chose to come early and remain in line for hours in the hope of securing one, some even taking a leave from work just to get a cylinder.

The recurring instances across different locations have highlighted gaps between supply assurances and last-mile distribution, prompting calls for better coordination and clearer communication to avoid panic and inconvenience among citizens.

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