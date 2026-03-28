Vasai Residents Block Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Over LPG Shortage, Demand Immediate Gas Supply As Kitchens Go Cold

The global fuel crisis, fueled by ongoing conflicts in Gulf nations, has begun to hit home in India. On Saturday, frustrated citizens took to the streets in Vasai, blocking the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to protest against severe domestic gas shortages and rising prices. | AI

Vasai: The global fuel crisis, fueled by ongoing conflicts in Gulf nations, has begun to hit home in India. On Saturday, frustrated citizens took to the streets in Vasai, blocking the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to protest against severe domestic gas shortages and rising prices.

Women Lead the Charge

The protest saw a massive turnout, with residents—particularly women—leading the charge. The agitation brought one of the region's busiest lifelines to a standstill.

The Scene: Protesters sat in the middle of the highway with empty cylinders, chanting slogans against the administration’s "inactive" governance.

The message was clear: "Give us gas, or we won't clear the road."

Many households reported waiting 10 to 15 days for a refill, forcing kitchens to shut down. Local hotel owners also joined the protest, stating their livelihoods are at stake.

Administrative Response and Traffic Chaos

The blockade led to massive traffic snarls, with vehicles lined up for kilometers. Travelers faced significant delays as the standoff continued.

The protesters issued a stern warning to the authorities: if the supply chain is not restored immediately, the agitation will intensify.

"The stoves in our homes have gone cold while the administration is busy making empty promises," one angry resident remarked.

With the fuel shortage turning into a public outcry, the pressure is now on the administration to provide more than just verbal assurances. If swift action isn't taken, similar "Rasta Roko" (Road Block) protests are expected to erupt in other parts of the district.

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