Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures No Fuel Shortage Amid Gulf Conflict, Warns Of Strict Action Against Rumours

Amid concerns triggered by the ongoing Gulf conflict and reports of long queues outside gas agencies, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday assured that there is no shortage of fuel in the country or the state. | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid concerns triggered by the ongoing Gulf conflict and reports of long queues outside gas agencies, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday assured that there is no shortage of fuel in the country or the state. He stated that ample stocks of LPG, petrol, and diesel are available and urged citizens not to panic.

Reducing LPG Dependence

Fadnavis said the government is accelerating efforts to expand piped natural gas (PNG) supply in urban areas to reduce dependence on LPG. “The focus is on increasing PNG connectivity to ease the burden on LPG and prevent any future supply issues,” he said, adding that necessary government orders have already been issued.

He also dismissed rumours of a possible lockdown or fuel crisis, warning of strict action against those spreading misinformation. “Such rumours create unnecessary panic and are against national interest,” he said.

Potential Disruptions Ahead

However, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal struck a cautious note, indicating that LPG supply could face disruptions in the coming months. Speaking after a meeting in New Delhi, Bhujbal referred to a communication from the Centre suggesting a possible halt in LPG supply after three months, stressing the urgent need to expand PNG infrastructure.

The high-level meeting, attended by Union ministers including Manohar Lal Khattar and Hardeep Singh Puri, reviewed supply mechanisms and challenges in ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability across states.

Bhujbal said states have been advised to promote PNG usage, calling it a more economical and sustainable alternative. He proposed making PNG connections mandatory for new buildings and ensuring swift approvals—within 24 hours—for pipeline installations.

Additionally, he noted that kerosene stocks are available in the state and can be supplied in areas facing LPG or PNG shortages, following necessary legal clearances.

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