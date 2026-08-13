Cuffe Parade Metro 3 Underground Parking Facility Yet To Open For Public | File Pic

Mumbai: The covered parking facility at Cuffe Parade Metro station on Mumbai Metro Line 3 also named as Aqua Line is yet to be opened for public use. Cuffe Parade is the terminal station in the sourthern end of the aqua line.

The Cuffe Parade station has a 4,650-square-metre parking facility, but the facility is currently not operational. The parking facility is made above the station and concourse level and may gave capacity for over 200 vehicles.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has provided parking facilities at select stations along the Aqua Line. At present, parking at Aarey JVLR station is operational for four-wheelers, two-wheelers and bicycles. The facility covers around 895 square metres.

Parking for two-wheelers is also available at Sahar Road station, with a capacity of 75 bikes, while Science Centre station has parking space for 63 two-wheelers. The parking facility at the available stations like Aarey is seeing good response from metro users.

The Cuffe Parade facility, once opened, will be the largest among the parking facilities currently listed for the Aqua Line, with an area of 4,650 square metres.

The lack of operational parking at Cuffe Parade is particularly significant as the station is located in the city's southern business district, which witnesses substantial daily commuter movement. Dedicated parking is expected to encourage commuters from nearby areas to use the Metro instead of driving into the congested island city.

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“Public transport needs to be encouraged. It will not only help ease congestion on the roads but also reduce fuel consumption and contribute towards creating a greener environment. A parking facility at Cuffe Parade Metro station could further encourage commuters to use public transport,” said Ramesh Narayan, a Cuffe Parade resident.

Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, connects Aarey JVLR with Cuffe Parade and provides a north-south rapid transit link through several major commercial, residential and transport hubs.

While parking facilities are already available at a few stations, the Cuffe Parade facility remains to be opened, with commuters awaiting its operationalisation.

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