Panvel Civic Body Hosts 'Vande Mataram – 150' Exhibition Ahead Of Independence Day | File Pic

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday inaugurated a special exhibition titled ‘Vande Mataram – The Call of India’s Freedom Struggle’ as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and to mark 150 years of the iconic patriotic song.

The exhibition was inaugurated by MLA Prashant Thakur at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel. The initiative aims to promote respect for the national flag and strengthen patriotic sentiment among citizens and students ahead of Independence Day.

The event was attended by Raigad Zilla Parishad president Mangesh Wadikar, Panvel mayor Nitin Patil, deputy mayor Pramila Patil, House Leader Prakash Binedar, BJP district president Avinash Koli, civic members, additional municipal commissioner Ganesh Shete, deputy commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate and chief public relations officer Dr Raju Patodkar, among others.

The exhibition traces the history of ‘Vande Mataram’, including the circumstances in which Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote the song, its first publication and public rendition, translations into different languages, and the musical composition by Rabindranath Tagore.

It also showcases information on the song’s first recording, the ‘Vande Mataram’ movement and the historic occasion when freedom fighter Madam Bhikaji Cama unfurled a flag bearing the words ‘Vande Mataram’.

Through a series of information panels, the exhibition highlights the role played by ‘Vande Mataram’ in inspiring the freedom movement and its deep association with India’s struggle for independence.

A large rangoli based on the theme of ‘Vande Mataram’ was also created at the Natyagruha. The colourful artwork conveyed a message of patriotism and national pride and was appreciated by the dignitaries present.

Exhibitions and rangoli competitions in schools

The civic body has also organised a series of activities in schools and colleges across the PMC area under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage patriotism and pride in the national flag among students.

Shantiniketan Public School, New Panvel: Tricolour rangoli competition

KLE Junior College, Kalamboli: Tricolour information exhibition

Gokhale Vidyalaya, Kharghar: Tricolour rangoli competition

The initiatives have received an enthusiastic response from students, teachers and citizens, with the civic body saying that the activities are helping create a strong patriotic atmosphere across Panvel ahead of Independence Day.

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