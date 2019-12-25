CSMT washroom caretaker arrested for entering and pulling out a woman from the stall while she was changing

The 35-year-old caretaker of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station’s public washroom has been arrested by the police for molesting a 40-year-old woman. The woman alleged that the accused barged into the washroom while she was changing her clothes and pulled her out.

According to the police, the woman had arrived at the railway station on December 21 from Pune by Sahyadri Express and entered the public washroom at platform number 18 to change her clothes.

The woman was asked to pay before using the washroom for which she told the accused’s wife that she’ll pay later. However, the two started quarrelling and the woman entered the washroom. Once the accused arrived, his wife narrated the scenario to him after which he started knocking on the door asking the complainant to get out and pay the money first. As the complainant refused to get out, the accused pushed the door, peeped in and pulled the woman out, said the woman.

The accused, Abhishek Srivastava has been arrested by the GRP police, reported a leading daily. The woman had filed a complaint with the GRP police station alleging that the accused pulled her out of the washroom when she wasn’t wearing any clothes.

The investigating officer, Sumedh Medhe told the leading daily, "The accused Abhishek Srivastava was produced in the local railway court, where he has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days."