Mumbai: Thirty years of Indo-Israel collaboration has further strengthened by technology transfer in healthcare sector. The Israel government donated a state-of-theart” Cryoablation device developed and researched by Israel scientists for treatment of certain specific cancers to Tata Memorial Centre.

This technology uses liquid nitrogen where temperature of about – 140o C freezes the cancer cells to death and is the first of its kind in India. It was inaugurated held at the Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel recently. Ambassador Naor Gilon and cousul general Kobbi Shoshani graced the inaugural function where state health minister Rajesh Tope was chief guest. Director, TMC, Dr R Badwe, director, TMH Dr C Pramesh, director ACTREC, Dr S Gupta, Director, academics Dr S Banavali, Head, Departmen of Radio-Diagnosis, TMC, Dr S Kulkarni, and Dean, Grant Medical College, Mumbai; Dr. Ranjit Mankeshwar were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Tope said Tata Memorial Centre was a leading tertiary cancer care hospital. He further thanked the Israel government for initiating this collaboration. Dr Badwe, and Dr Pramesh expressed their gratitude to the Israel government for its support and considering TMC for donating the device. Dr Kulkarni promised to use the Cryoablation device for deserving cancer patients.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:26 AM IST