 CR's Railway Protection Force Recovers Stolen Property Valued At ₹1.38 Crore In Operation Yatri Suraksha Between April & November 2023
During this period, the Solapur Division led in stolen property retrieval, recovering items worth Rs. 99.29 lakh through 33 cases, resulting in the prosecution of 102 individuals.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 01:36 AM IST
CR's Railway Protection Force Recovers Stolen Property Valued At ₹1.38 Crore In Operation Yatri Suraksha Between April & November 2023 | Representational Image

Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully recovered stolen property valued at Rs. 1.38 crore between April and November 2023. The initiative named "Operation Yatri Suraksha" not only focuses on enhancing emergency response for passengers but also involves collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) to prevent and detect passenger-related offenses.

Operation Yatri Suraksha

During this period, the Solapur Division led in stolen property retrieval, recovering items worth Rs. 99.29 lakh through 33 cases, resulting in the prosecution of 102 individuals. Mumbai Division closely followed with 169 cases, prosecuting 287 persons and recovering property amounting to Rs. 8.88 lakh. Bhusawal Division registered 77 cases, prosecuting 159 individuals, and recovering stolen property worth Rs. 23.80 lakh.

Nagpur Division made a significant contribution with 56 registered cases, leading to the prosecution of 170 persons and the recovery of stolen property valued at Rs. 4.09 lakh. Pune Division, with 37 cases and 78 prosecutions, successfully retrieved stolen property amounting to Rs. 2.10 lakh.

The dedicated personnel of Central Railway's RPF have demonstrated their commitment not only by addressing security grievances in real-time but also by returning abandoned passenger belongings, including cash, jewelry, vital documents, and more, to their rightful owners. This proactive approach underscores the RPF's unwavering dedication to passenger safety and security, according to an official of CR.

