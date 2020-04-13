Craving a drink in Mumbai? Alcohol body writes to Maha CM requesting ‘phased reopening’ of wine shops

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, recommending that wine shops and distilleries be opened in a phased manner, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Raising concerns about the rise of spurious liquor sales in the state, CIABC said that taxes on alcoholic beverages is one of the most vital revenue sources for all state governments.

Notably, there have been WhatsApp groups forwarding numbers of people selling alcohol in cities like Mumbai at escalated rates – some even more than double the MRP.

On April 4, the Vashi Police raided a restaurant and bar in Navi Mumbai and seized liquor worth Rs 1.31 lakh which was being sold illegally.

Earlier, West Bengal's excise department had, on Wednesday, permitted home delivery of liquor during the coronavirus lockdown. The facility was to be available from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm from stores, restaurants and bars with valid permits. However, this order was later revoked.

Meanwhile, with suicide cases being reported from various parts of the state after liquor sales were stopped here following the 21-day nationwide lockdown was enforced, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from doctors.

Moreover, Kerala government has also asked Excise Department to provide free treatment and admit people with withdrawal symptoms to de-addiction centers. However, this was rejected by the Kerala High Court

Additionally, CM had said that the government is also considering option of online sale of liquor as the sudden unavailability of alcohol may lead to social problems.

If the Maharashtra government approves the CIABC request, then it would not only put an end to the illegal sale of alcohol, but also there will be chances that the sale of spurious liquor will also come down.