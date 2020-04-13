Viral

She couldn't 'beer' it anymore: This 93-year-old needs her beer during coronavirus lockdown

By FPJ Web Desk

Well, coronavirus lockdown has made one thing clear if not anything else- people's love for beer. This 93-year-old woman surely made a hillarious plea from her window telling people that "I need more beer". Well, so do we, Olive. So do we.

As reported by KDKA news, the 93-year-old Olive Veronesi lives in Seminole in Pennsylvania. Olive is surely winning hearts all over the internet so much so that her wish to have more beer seems to have been fulfilled by her neighbours.

TOO FUNNY: â¥ï¸ðº 93-year old Olive Veronesi from Seminole, PA is doing her part to stay home and stay safe, and sheâs sending this message to her neighbors and to her daughter. More: kdka.com/coronavirus.

Posted by KDKA-TV | CBS Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 9, 2020

The photo of this lady went viral on Facebook after a relative clicked this picture and posted it online. In the picture, Olive can be seen holding a placard that reads "I need more beer" and also hold a can of her favourite Coors Light beer.

Now several people have reached out to Olive and offered her favourite. Beer!

