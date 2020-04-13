She couldn't 'beer' it anymore: This 93-year-old needs her beer during coronavirus lockdown

Well, coronavirus lockdown has made one thing clear if not anything else- people's love for beer. This 93-year-old woman surely made a hillarious plea from her window telling people that "I need more beer". Well, so do we, Olive. So do we.

As reported by KDKA news, the 93-year-old Olive Veronesi lives in Seminole in Pennsylvania. Olive is surely winning hearts all over the internet so much so that her wish to have more beer seems to have been fulfilled by her neighbours.