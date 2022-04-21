CR to run 6 additional summer special trains between Mumbai and Madgaon; check details here

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) will run 6 additional summer special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon to clear the extra rush of passengers during the holiday season.

Details of trains to run:

01047 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07.50 hrs on 22.4.2022, 24.4.2022 and 26.4.2022 (3 trips) and arrive Madgaon at 17.30 hrs same day.

01048 will leave Madgaon at 19.30 hrs on 22.4.2022, 24.4.2022 and 26.4.2022 (3 trips) and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08.20 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

Composition: Two AC-3 Tier, Two AC Chair car, 2 Sleeper Class, 4 Reserved Second Class Seating, 4 General Second Class including Guard's brake van and generator van.

Reservation: Bookings for special train no.01047/01048 on special charges already open on 21.4.2022 at all computerised reservation centres and on webiste www.irctc.co.in

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 03:15 PM IST