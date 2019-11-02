CR to operate 5-hour mega block on main, Harbour lines

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on the Main and Harbour lines to carry out maintenance work on Sunday. The block will be operated between Matunga and Mulund stations on the Main line, while both up and down slow services between Wadala Road and Vashi will not be operated. However, there will be no jumbo block on the Western Railway.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) CR said, “Slow line services leaving Matunga from 10.57 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on the fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations, halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted to the slow line at Mulund station. Slow line services will not be available at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg and Nahur stations. Passengers of these stations are allowed to travel via Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund stations.”

“Fast/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.54 am to 3.06 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule,” added Sutar.

“Fast/semi fast services leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 3.40 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at destinations 20 minutes behind schedule,” he said.

On the harbour line, the block will be between 11.10 am to 3.40 pm between Wadala-Vashi on both up and down slow corridor. Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled. However, special services will run on the Panvel-Vashi section during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via the trans-harbour line and main line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm during the block period.

“Trains leaving from CSMT to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 10.34 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended. Similarly, trains leaving from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to CSMT from 10.17 am to 3.00 pm will remain suspended,” said Sutar.