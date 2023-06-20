CR Announces Commercial Halt for 16 Pairs of Trains at Igatpuri |

In a move aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, the Central Railway has announced the commencement of commercial halts at Igatpuri station for 16 pairs of prominent train services. Effective from June 22, passengers will now be able to conveniently board and disembark from a range of popular trains directly at Igatpuri station.

Trains to be affected

According to the CR, the trains included in this new development are the Kamayani Express, Mahanagri Express, LTT Bhagalpur Superfast Express, Pushpak Express, Bhusawal-Pune Express, LTT-Shalimar Express, LTT-Gorakhpur Express, Panchavati Express, CSMT-H.S.NED Rajya Rani Express, Kashi Express, Janshatabdi Express, Sewagram Express, Geetanjali Express, CSMT-Howrah Mail, Nandigram Express, and Devgiri Express. Previously, most of these trains had operational halts at Igatpuri station, but now these halts have been converted into commercial halts for the convenience of passengers.

Explaining the difference between operational halts and commercial halts, a railway official stated that operational halts are primarily for operational reasons such as crew changes, refueling, maintenance, or repairs. On the other hand, commercial halts are specifically designated to facilitate the boarding and deboarding of passengers.

"This new development is expected to be a boon for both local residents and travelers passing through the region. Igatpuri, a picturesque town located in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, will now serve as a more convenient boarding and alighting point for passengers traveling on these prominent train services," said a senior officer of CR.

"With this positive step towards improving passenger facilities, the Central Railway aims to enhance the overall travel experience and provide greater accessibility to the residents of Igatpuri and the surrounding areas," he said.