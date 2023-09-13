Covid Body Bag 'Scam': EOW Questions Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Again

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar | PTI

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing on Wednesday interrogated former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar for two hours in connection with an alleged scam in purchasing body bags for Covid-19 victims.

The EOW asked her to bring some documents for the next inquiry.

Officials wanted to know if Pednekar was pressured to award contracts to Vedanta, if she received any commissions, sources said.

Pednekar cooperating with ED

The former mayor is cooperating with the inquiry, the sources said. Pednekar reached the EOW office at 10.45am to face the inquiry into the case, and left at 1pm. It was the second time that she had appeared before the EOW.

As per the court’s direction, Pednekar has to appear again on Saturday, September 16.

The Bombay High Court had granted four-week interim protection from arrest to Pednekar on September 6, saying the case was being investigated and custodial interrogation was not required at this stage. The court also directed Pednekar to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the EOW on September 11, 13 and 16 for questioning.

The EOW had registered a case against Pednekar and two senior BMC officials under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), on August 4. The case was filed based on a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

What is covid body bag scam?

It was alleged that there was a misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the management of health facilities and purchase of body bags for deceased Covid patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic.

Pednekar was Mumbai’s mayor from November 2091 to March 2022, when the term of the BMC’s general body ended.