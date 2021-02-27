COVID-19 vaccination jabs capped at Rs 250 in private hospitals

The Coronavirus vaccines will be capped at Rs 250 per shot at private hospitals and health centres, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The vaccines will be free in all government hospitals and centres. The price of the coronavirus vaccine at private facilities in the country has been capped at Rs 250 per dose which includes Rs 100 as service charge, according to central government sources.

From March 1, India is going to start the vaccination of people above 60 years and individuals above 45 years of age having comorbidities against coronavirus. "The cost of the COVID-19 vaccine has been kept at Rs 250 per dose, including Rs 150 is a vaccine charge plus Rs 100 as a service charge,” a government source said.