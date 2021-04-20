COVID-19: Uddhav Thackeray to chair cabinet meeting at 3.30 pm today; imposition of strict lockdown likely to be discussed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a cabinet meeting at 3.30 pm today to review the implementation of 'Break the Chain' restrictions further tightened from April 14 and the present status of the COVID-19 crisis.

The imposition of strict lockdown on the lines of Delhi is also likely to be discussed in the meeting. The meeting will be held through video conference.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 6-day-long lockdown in the national capital from 10 PM to 6 AM next Monday

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that the state government, in a bid to further control crowding, has decided to curtail the timings of the grocery shops to just four hours, from 7 am to 11 am. However, the government has not come up with any official notification on the same yet.

Meanwhile, With 58,924 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Monday (April 19) recorded a slight dip in its daily numbers. Besides, 351 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 60,824. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.56%.

52,412 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 31,59,240. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.04%.

Currently, 37,43,968 people are in home quarantine and 27,081 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 6,76,520.