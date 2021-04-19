Imposition of stricter lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray to decide on matter in two days amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The Maharashtra government plans the imposition of a stricter lockdown across the state, as the spurt in corona cases and deaths continue unabated, despite the imposition of a 15 -day ‘Janata Curfew’, until 7am on May 1. Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Monday that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would decide on the matter in the next two days.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government, in a bid to further control crowding, the government has decided to curtail the timings of the grocery shops to just four hours, from 7 am to 11 am. In Jalna, Tope’s home district, the administration had already reduced the timings of essential commodity shops amid rising Covid cases, as has also been done in Thane and some Mumbai suburbs, including Bhandup and Powai.

Wadettiwar said, “The government is currently seeking details of the six-day lockdown imposed by the Delhi Government. It will study the lockdown imposed by the Delhi government before taking any decision. The ongoing curfew is not helping contain the virus spread as expected. A decision is expected in connection with a strict lockdown in a day or two,” he said. Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people at one spot has already been imposed.

Traders and shopkeepers had earlier opposed the imposition of a lockdown, but are now in favour of such a measure, Wadettiwar said. “We will take information on how trains and essential services are allowed there (in Delhi) before arriving at any decision," he said.