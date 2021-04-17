COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Row erupts as CM Uddhav Thackeray dials PM Modi for Remdesivir, medical oxygen

In the wake of burgeoning shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir vials in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday called PM Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to solve the crisis. However, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Thackeray could not speak to Modi as he was on a campaign tour to the poll-bound West Bengal.

The CMO further stated that the PMO has informed that Modi would get in touch with the CM. However, there is no phone call yet from the PMO.

Thackeray wanted an urgent help from the Centre to streamline the oxygen and Remdesivir supplies amid rising demand due to spurt in Covid-19 cases. Minister of Minority Affair and NCP chief spokesman Nawab Malik took a swipe at Modi for not sparing time to manage the pandemic but devoting much of his time for election campaigning.

Malik said," The chief minister is trying to contact PM Modi on phone over shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir. But he was informed that the PM is on Bengal tour." He claimed that the PM was busy in elections when people were dying during the Covid-19 second wave.