'Daily dose of shameless politics': Piyush Goyal counters CM Uddhav Thackeray, says 'Maharashtra received highest amount of oxygen'

However, Goyal said, " Just yesterday, PM in his review told that Centre & states should work with synergy in this crisis. With this background, shocked and saddened to see petty politics being played by @OfficeOfUT. He needs to stop his daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility."



Goyal, who hails from the state, alleged that "Maharashtra is suffering from an inept & corrupt government & the Centre is doing its best for the people. People of Maharashtra are following ‘Majha Kutumb, Majhi Javabadari’ dutifully. It is time the CM also follows his duties in the spirit of ‘Majha Rajya, Majhi Javabadari’."

In the wake of a shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called PM Narendra Modi for the same. However, CMO stated that Thackeray could not speak with PM Modi as he was on a campaign tour of West Bengal.

As per a statement by Maharashtra CMO, the PM office has informed them that PM Modi will get in touch with them regarding the same.