'Daily dose of shameless politics': Piyush Goyal counters CM Uddhav Thackeray, says 'Maharashtra received highest amount of oxygen'

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Maharashtra has so far received the highest amount of oxygen in India.
He said that the Centre is in touch with State Governments to assess their needs and help them in best possible manner.
He tweeted, "Saddened to see @OfficeOfUT’s gimmicks on oxygen. GoI, with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110% of Oxygen generating capacity and diverting all available Oxygen from industrial use to medical use."
Goyal was responding to news reports stating that Thackeray had called the PM Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to address the shortage in oxygen and Remdesivir supplies but could not speak to him as Modi was in West Bengal for poll campaign. PMO said Modi will call Thackeray back, the CM had said.
However, Goyal said, " Just yesterday, PM in his review told that Centre & states should work with synergy in this crisis. With this background, shocked and saddened to see petty politics being played by @OfficeOfUT. He needs to stop his daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility."
Goyal, who hails from the state, alleged that "Maharashtra is suffering from an inept & corrupt government & the Centre is doing its best for the people. People of Maharashtra are following ‘Majha Kutumb, Majhi Javabadari’ dutifully. It is time the CM also follows his duties in the spirit of ‘Majha Rajya, Majhi Javabadari’."
In the wake of a shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called PM Narendra Modi for the same. However, CMO stated that Thackeray could not speak with PM Modi as he was on a campaign tour of West Bengal.
As per a statement by Maharashtra CMO, the PM office has informed them that PM Modi will get in touch with them regarding the same.
CM Uddhav Thackeray has not received a call from PM Modi yet. In his recent letter to PM Modi, Thackeray had said the medical oxygen requirement in the state is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day.
Citing logistical hurdles in the transportation of liquid medical oxygen from neighbouring states, Thackeray had sought permission under the National Disaster Management Act to airlift oxygen from steel plants in eastern and southern parts of the country.
At present, Maharashtra has registered a huge spike in COVID-19 cases and the state is also struggling with the shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir.
Maharashtra government is currently meeting the oxygen demand by procuring it from the producers within and outside the state.