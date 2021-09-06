'COVID-19 third wave has entered Nagpur': Guardian Minister Nitin Raut urges people to avoid crowding

Nagpur Guardian minister Dr Nitin Raut on Monday said that third wave of COVID-19 has entered the orange city which is also the second capital of Maharashtra as there have been a rise in positive cases since last few days. Notably, today, 13 people have tested positive for the virus out of which 12 were already vaccinated. Besides, a twelve year old boy is among those tested positive.

Raut while talking to Free Press Journal said that he held a review with the administration and urged people to follow protocol and avoid crowding in a serious bid to curb spread of infection.

Today a total of 78 samples from the district have been sent for the genome sequencing.

Nearly a month ago, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation had issued an order consisting several relaxations in Covid curbs in the city. The relaxations were imposed in light of reduced daily Covid cases, reduced positivity rate and availability of sufficient beds for COVID/Mucormycosis patients.

The order allowed restaurants to functions till 10 PM on all days at 50% capacity, and has extended the time duration for Coaching classes or tuitions to 8PM. Earlier, they were only allowed till 4 pm.

However, the city is now witnessing a rise in cases again.

Therefore, the district disaster management and the city's traders, shopkeepers, hawkers, entrepreneurs, hoteliers and media representatives held a meeting so as to decide what kind of restrictions should be imposed on the administration, howevere, the decision is expected to be announced in the next three days.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:23 PM IST