COVID-19: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests positive; admitted to hospital

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, the RSS said.
The health condition of Bhagwat, 70, is stable and all his vital parameters are normal, the hospital where he is admitted said in a health bulletin.
Bhagwat has been showing common symptoms of coronavirus infection, the RSS said earlier in the day.
"He is currently having common symptoms of COVID-19 and has been admitted to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. He is undergoing general check-up and caution," the RSS tweeted.
Bhagwat was admitted to the private hospital on Friday, hospital sources said. He is stable and under observation, they added.
Meanwhile, senior RSS leader and former general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyaji' Joshi also tested positive for novel coronavirus and is currently quarantined, a functionary said on Saturday.
Joshi, 73, had tested coronavirus positive a few days ago, he added.
