COVID-19: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests positive; admitted to hospital

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, the RSS said.

The health condition of Bhagwat, 70, is stable and all his vital parameters are normal, the hospital where he is admitted said in a health bulletin.

Bhagwat has been showing common symptoms of coronavirus infection, the RSS said earlier in the day.