COVID-19: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat discharged from hospital; to be in home quarantine for 5 days

Dr Subhrajit Dasgupta, Director - Medical Services said, "Today is the 8th day of hospitalisation. Mohan Bhagwatji had an uneventful night. All his vital parameters like pulse, blood pressure, respiration, oxygenation were normal. All blood investigations including markers were normal today, the attending doctors have decided to discharge today. He had a good sleep & had his usual diabetic high protein diet. His blood sugar levels are within control and was able to perform 6 minute walk test on room air. He has been examined in the morning by Dr. Rajan Barokar & his team they expressed satisfaction with his condition."

He added that the team of attending doctors have decided to discharge him today with advice to remain in Home Quarantine for next 5 days.

Bhagwat had tested positive for the virus on April 9 and was admitted to the hospital.