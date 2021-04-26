COVID-19: Oxygen express arrives in Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Gujarat

A Ro-Ro service carrying three tankers loaded with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) left from Hapa in Gujarat has reached Kalamboli in Maharashtra today.

These oxygen tankers were supplied by Reliance Industries. The Oxygen Express has travelled a distance of 860 kms to reach its destination. These tankers are carrying approximately 44 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen. Necessary arrangements have been made at Kalamboli Goods Shed for smooth movement of the Oxygen Express.

The Oxygen Express has reached Kalamboli from Hapa via Viramgam, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road and Bhiwandi Road keeping in place all the safety parameters.

The green corridor has been provided for the faster movement of the Oxygen Express. Railways have so far run Oxygen Express between Mumbai to Vizag via Nagpur to Nashik and Lucknow to Bokaro and back and a total of nearly 150 tonnes of liquid Oxygen have been carried till yesterday. More Oxygen Express are on run and being planned from various parts of the country.

Liquid Oxygen is a cryogenic cargo, for which utmost care has been taken about the maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration and deceleration.

Railways transported essential commodities and kept the supply chain intact even during the lockdown last year and continue to serve the Nation in times of emergencies.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike in Covid deaths on Sunday since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state reported 832 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll to 64,760. The state reported 66,191 new infections on Sunday, increasing its tally to 42,95,027 cases so far.