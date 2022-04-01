COVID-19: Mumbai Police will no longer fine people for not wearing masks

From today onwards, Mumbai Police will no longer fine people for not wearing masks.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, has urged citizens to voluntarily use masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

From April 2, all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday announced that all COVID-19 related restrictions including the wearing of masks in public places will be withdrawn from Saturday.

"We will withdraw all the COVID-19 related restrictions from the state from Gudi Padwa. The decision has been taken today in the cabinet meeting. An order will be issued for the same. We will withdraw the order which made it mandatory to wear a mask," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Chief Minister Thackeray said that the Gudi Padwa festival marks the new year.

"All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra will be lifted, as we bring in the new year this Gudi Padwa!" tweeted the Chief Minister.

The Disaster Management Act as well as the Infectious Diseases Prevention Act which were invoked with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic will be withdrawn.

"Restrictions like 50 per cent capacity in buses, restaurants and cinema theatres, double vaccination compulsion in travel and buses will be withdrawn," said Tope.

However, the Health Minister advised the citizens to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The Health Minister cited the decline in daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate as the reason behind withdrawing the restrictions.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:24 AM IST