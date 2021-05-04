COVID-19: Mumbai Police registers 576 cases of lockdown violations on May 4

Mumbai: The Mumbai police registered a total of 576 offences of lockdown violations across the city on Monday.

As per the statistics shared by Mumbai police, 203 offenses were registered for loitering in public places without a valid reason followed by people caught without wearing masks where a total of 144 offenses were registered.

The police also booked 125 shop keepers for violating norms and registered 50 cases of crowding at public places on Monday. 22 cases were registered against hawkers, 16 cases of illegal transportation and 9 offenses against hotel owners for violating the norms also registered on Monday.