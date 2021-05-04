COVID-19: Mumbai Police registers 576 cases of lockdown violations on May 4

Mumbai: The Mumbai police registered a total of 576 offences of lockdown violations across the city on Monday.
As per the statistics shared by Mumbai police, 203 offenses were registered for loitering in public places without a valid reason followed by people caught without wearing masks where a total of 144 offenses were registered.
The police also booked 125 shop keepers for violating norms and registered 50 cases of crowding at public places on Monday. 22 cases were registered against hawkers, 16 cases of illegal transportation and 9 offenses against hotel owners for violating the norms also registered on Monday.
Apart from this, the police booked four pan shops for violating norms and two COVID-19 patients were booked for violating their quarantine norms on Monday.
As per the figures, most of the violations were reported in the Central region with
148 cases, followed by 127 cases which were in North region. South region reported 115 offenses, Eastern region 109 and west region registered 77 cases on Monday.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)