COVID-19: Maharashtra records 6,959 new cases, 225 deaths, 7,467 recoveries on July 31

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 6,959 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 76,755. Besides, 225 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,32,791.

7,467 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,83,319. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.62%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,76,609 people are in home quarantine and 3,166 people are in institutional quarantine.