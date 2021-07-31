COVID-19: Maharashtra records 6,959 new cases, 225 deaths, 7,467 recoveries on July 31

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 6,959 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 76,755. Besides, 225 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,32,791.
7,467 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,83,319. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.62%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.
Currently, 4,76,609 people are in home quarantine and 3,166 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 982 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1130 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2386 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1863 new cases, Aurangabad circle 102, Latur circle 412, Akola circle 32, and Nagpur circle recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases.
