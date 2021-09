COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,530 new cases, 52 deaths, 3,685 recoveries on September 14

Maharashtra on Tuesday, September 14, recorded 3,530 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 49,671. Besides, 52 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,38,221.

3,685 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,12,706. The recovery rate in the state is 97.06%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,96,176 people are in home quarantine and 1,875 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 724 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1016 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1255 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 342 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 22 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 143 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 13 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 15 fresh cases.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 08:29 PM IST