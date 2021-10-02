e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:04 PM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,696 new cases, 49 deaths, 3,062 recoveries on October 2

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra, Oct 01 (ANI): A man walks past a

Maharashtra, Oct 01 (ANI): A man walks past a "Please wear your mask" poster inside a malls compound, in Mumbai on Friday. | (ANI Photo)

Advertisement

Maharashtra on Saturday, October 2, recorded 2,696 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 35,955. Besides, 49 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,39,166.

3,062 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,77,954. The recovery rate in the state is 97.27%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,47,006 people are in home quarantine and 1,370 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 890 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 563 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 895 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 200 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 34 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 97 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 5 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 12 fresh cases.

ALSO READ

FPJ Ground Report: Pune schools all set to welcome students with open arms, parents equally...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal