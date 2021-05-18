COVID-19: Maharashtra cyber department warns citizens to beware of fake oximeter app

Maharashtra Cyber Department has issued an advisory warning citizens of a fake Oximeter App. Once the user downloads this app, they provide all access permissions of various features of mobile data. The app can also go through all the photographs in the phone and can misuse the data for fraudulent activities. Such apps can also read inbox messages, bank alert messages, OTPs and steal users confidential data, advisory states.



According to the advisory, after the huge surge of COVID-19 cases in India and the condition is becoming critical, the demand of oxygen is increasing day by day. Due to these situations, people are worried about their health and are taking precautions with the help of fake apps to check their oxygen levels. "People think checking the oxygen level is easier and cheaper than going outside for a health check-up. It is impossible to check oxygen level by using the fingerprint, by doing this, the user is just allowing the hackers to access their data which is misused later by cyber-crooks," the advisory states.