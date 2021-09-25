COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 7.74 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on September 22 has vaccinated 5,44,302 in 3,303 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra inoculated 77,466,132 people.

As per the state government data, 2,79,85,465 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 58,63,439 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,376 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,65,169 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,43,302 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 17,14,774 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,286 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 65,37,843 and death toll to 1,38,776, a health department official said.

With 3,933 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,57,012. Maharashtra now has 39,491 active cases.

There are 2,58,653 people in home quarantine and another 1,462 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.23 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,78,19,385 after 1,72,870 samples were examined since Thursday evening.

As many as 10 districts -- Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Hingoli, Washim, rural parts of Jalgaon, Nanded, Amarawati and Nagpur -- did not report new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Municipal corporations of Bhivandi-Nijampur, Malegaon, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola and Chandrapur also did not report any new cases.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 691 new infections followed by Mumbai city and suburbs at 446. Satara district reported the highest seven fatalities.

Among eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 1,065 new COVID-19 cases followed by 933 in the Mumbai region.

The Nashik region reported 817 new cases, Kolhapur 322, Latur 104, Aurangabad 23, Nagpur nine and the Akola region reported 13 infections.

Of 51 new fatalities, the highest 15 each were reported in Pune and Kolhapur regions, followed by 11 in Mumbai, seven in Nashik region, two in Latur region and one from Aurangabad region.

Nagpur and Akola regions did not report any new coronavirus-related deaths.

Mumbai city and suburbs witnessed 446 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 141 cases and six fatalities.

Of 38,491 active patients in the state, Pune district has the highest 9,530 patients.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,37,843; New cases 3,286, Death toll 1,38,776; Total recoveries 63,57,012; Active cases-38,491; Total tests 5,78,19,385.

