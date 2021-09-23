COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 7.61 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on September 22 has vaccinated 11,08,314 people through 5,172 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra inoculated 7,61,65,762 people.

As per the state government data, 2,74,52,815 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 54,81,798 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,310 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,61,035 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,43,161 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 17,02,659 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,608 new COVID-19 cases, up 477 from a day ago, and 48 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,31,237 and the toll to 1,38,664.

With 4,285 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,49,029. Maharashtra now has 39,984 active cases.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:17 PM IST