COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.64 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 23 has inoculated 16,64,03,641 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,68,114 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,78,85,760 received their second dose and 2,01,345 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,63,331 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,76,447 received their second dose. 15,86,519 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,12,320 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 9,30,234 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,396 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,344 of them have got their second dose. 3,84,053 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,665 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,03,023 got their second dose. 4,56,090 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 208 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 78,83,010, while the death toll stayed unchanged at 1,47,856 for the fifth consecutive day, an official said.

The addition to the tally, which included 150 cases from Mumbai, was a significant drop from the 326 cases recorded on Sunday, he pointed out.

So far, 77,33,176 persons have recovered from the infection, including 133 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,978, he said.

State health department data showed that Satara, Sangli, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Yavatmal, Wardha and Gondia have no active case at the moment.

It also revealed that the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent, while the examination of 14,688 samples in the last 24 hours took the overall number of tests in the state to 8,07,22,623.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Cases: 78,83,010; Fatality: 1,47,856; Tests conducted: 8,07,22,623; Active cases: 1,978

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:30 PM IST