COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.11 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 29 has inoculated 16,11,82,428 people.

As per the state government data, 4,89,89,752 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,80,05,747 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,38,488 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,10,10,596 received their second dose. 11,29,360 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,68,516 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 24,11,427 have received their second.

As many as 12,67,732 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,247 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,87,641 of them have got their second dose. 3,28,942 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,424 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,95,093 got their second dose. 3,50,724 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 119 fresh cases of coronavirus and two new fatalities linked to the infection, while 138 more patients were discharged following recovery, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,73,841, while the death toll increased to 1,47,782, the department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 103 coronavirus cases, but no new death linked to the infection.

The department said Mumbai recorded 38 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, but zero death.

It said 138 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 77,25,120 and leaving the state with 939 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent.

Ratnagiri, Washim and Yavatmal districts do not have any active cases at present, the bulletin said.

Pune city and Buldhana recorded one fatality each, it said.

The department said 39,562 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to 7,93,47,580.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,73,841; fresh cases: 119; death toll 1,47,782; recoveries 77,25,120; active cases 939; total tests 7,93,47,580.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:33 PM IST