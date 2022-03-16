COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.79 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 13 has inoculated 15,79,54,991 people.

#Covid_19 vaccination on March 15 in Maharashtra

139991 in 7670 sessions

Cumulative 157954991

As per the state government data, 4,88,14,430 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,71,25,270 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,03,913 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,08,34,589 received their second dose. 9,99,797 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,75,758 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 22,49,546 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,159 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,85,968 of them have got their second dose. 3,13,575 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,317 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,91,530 got their second dose. 3,31,889 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 207 new coronavirus infections and four pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

It took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 78,71,566, and death toll to 1,43,757.

The number of recovered cases increased to 77,21,510 after 290 patients were discharged from hospital or recovered at home.

There are 2,295 active cases in the state now.

Coronavirus case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, while recovery rate is 98.09 per cent.

With 54,603 new coronavirus tests conducted since previous evening, the number of samples tested so far rose to 7,87,37,605.

Maharashtra's positivity rate is 0.003 per cent.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising multiple districts), the Mumbai circle recorded 67 new cases, followed by Pune circle (64), Nashik (32), Akola (13), Latur (12), Kolhapur (8), Aurangabad (6) and Nagpur circle (5).

Pune and Nagpur circles reported three and one deaths, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,71,566; New cases 207; Death toll 1,43,757; Recoveries 77,21,510; Active cases 2,295, Total tests 7,87,37,605.

(With agency inputs)

