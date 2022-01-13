COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.15 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 12, has vaccinated 6,72,561 in 10,849 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 13, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,15,69,469 people.

As per the state government data, 4,72,41,725 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,05,77,598 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,31,28,159 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 96,73,439 received their second dose. 39,830 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 23,03,040 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,635 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,75,053 of them have got their second dose. 81,855 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,621 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,69266 got their second dose. 49,802 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday, January 12, recorded 46,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,40,122. Besides, 32 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,701.

28,041 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 66,49,111. The recovery rate in the state is 94.52%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.

Currently, 15,29,452 people are in home quarantine and 6,951 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 30,107 new cases.

Meanwhile, 86 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday. With this, the total number of Omicron infected patients in the state are 1367. Out of these, 734 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:35 AM IST