COVID-19: Maharashtra becomes first state to fully vaccinate more than 2 crore beneficiaries till date

Maharashtra on Friday became first state to fully vaccinate more than 2 crore beneficiaries against the COVID-19 virus, Public Health additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas informed.

More than 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till date since the start of the pandemic.

While, the Nanded administration set a target of administering 75,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 to the eligible population in the Maharashtra district on Friday, officials said.



This drive has been planned as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', an ongoing initiative of the central government to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, and the 'Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din', celebrated to mark the region's liberation from the Nizams of Hyderabad on September 17, 1948, Nanded Collector Vipin Itankar said in a release on Wednesday.

India on Friday crossed two crore Covid vaccinations in a day for the first time as the government raced to deliver a record on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The government had set out with a target of 2.5 crore vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday, September 17, recorded 3,586 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 48,451. Besides, 67 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,38,389.

4,410 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,24,720. The recovery rate in the state is 97.08%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 09:47 PM IST