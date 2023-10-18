 COVID-19 Khichdi Scam: ED Searches Underway At DMC Sangeeta Hasnale, Sena UBT's Suraj Chavan & 5 Private Contractors' Premises In Mumbai
The searches were conducted at locations related to suppliers of Khichdi during the Covid period.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) conduted searches at seven locations across the city in connection with the Khichdi scam that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The searches were conducted at locations related to suppliers of Khichdi during the Covid period.

ED searches are currently underway at Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sangeeta Hasnale's premises, Shiv Sena UBT party activist Suraj Chavan & five private contractors' premises in the COVID-19 khichdi scam case.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

