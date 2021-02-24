COVID-19 in Thane: With 463 new cases in district, tally rises to 2,61,667

Thane: Thane has added 463 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,61,667, an official said on Wednesday.

Three more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the toll to 6,246, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.39 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,50,748 patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.83 per cent. There are 4,673 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,776, while the death toll stands at 1,202, another official said.