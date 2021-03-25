COVID-19 in Thane: With 2,869 new cases in district, tally rise to 2,96,023

Thane: The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra grew to 2,96,023 with the addition of 2,869 cases, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

As the virus claimed 10 more lives, the death toll in the district rose to 6,413.

The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.17 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,69,931 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 91.19 per cent.

There are 19,679 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 48,005, while the death toll is 1,214, another official said.