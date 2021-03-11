COVID-19 in Panvel: Amid rising cases, PMC to reopen isolation centre

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reopen the isolation centres which were closed after COVID 19 cases had come down. However, in the last one and a half months, the number of active cases of COVID 19 has increased sharply.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the number of cases saw a 200 percent rise since February 1.

The number of active cases under the PMC area on February was 250 which reached 744 on March 10. “Everyday the number of COVID 19 cases are more than people getting discharged,” said a senior civic official, adding that this has forced us to reopen the isolation centre. “As many families do not have adequate space in their homes and they share a single toilet. Patients from such family need institution quarantine to prevent the spread of the viruses,” said the official.