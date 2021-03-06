Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation launches online payment option for property tax amid protest

While residents under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been opposing the dual and retrospective property tax, the civic body launched an online payment option for paying property tax. The civic body has even offered a 5 percent rebate for paying till March 15 and additional 2 percent for making the payment online.

This is the first time that the civic body is collecting property tax since its inception in 2016. Earlier, residents were paying property tax to gram panchayat and service tax to CIDCO.

Netra Kiran Patil, a BJP Corporator from Kharghar has submitted a memorandum of demand to the municipal commissioner and mayor requesting them to collect property tax when the proposal was passed in the general body. "The general body had passed a proposal of property tax collection on January 2019 with tax slabs. However, the civic body has sent a notice to citizens asking to pay property tax since the civic body came into existence," said Patil. The civic body was formed in October 2016.