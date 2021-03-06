Business

Rs 5.6 crore Input Tax Credit fraud detected in Pune, one held

Commissionerate of Central Goods and Service Tax, Pune-II has detected fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) of Rs 5.6 crore and bogus invoices of Rs. 31.5 crore in particular cases, said the department in a release on Friday.

In a statement, the department said that one person identified as Naresh Kumar Banarsi das Bansal was arrested on March 2 in this matter so far.

"In a continued crackdown on bogus entities engaged in fraudulent ITC, CGST Pune II Commissionerate has detected fake ITC of Rs 5.6 crore and bogus invoices of Rs 31.5 crore in a particular case. One person has been arrested so far," the CGST & Customs Pune Zone also tweeted.

Further investigation is underway.

