COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: Health workers, doctors, nurses turn out in large numbers to serve NMMC health department

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received an overwhelming response from doctors, nurses, and other para-medical experts as they turned out in large number to serve the civic health department during the pandemic. Last week, the civic body had sought application for 520 health workers including doctors and MD in medicines.

With the rise in COVID 19 cases, the closed COVID Care centers are being opened in phases. This has led to the requirement of health workers. Earlier, the civic body had appointed on a contract basis and but ended the contract after the number of cases came down.

On Monday, a total of 51 doctors, 143 staff nurses, 42 auxiliary nurses, midwives and other eligible health workers were given appointment letters following paperwork and interviews. “The process will continue for the health department to provide eligible and aspiring candidates on a temporary basis on a monthly basis on a lump sum basis,” said a senior civic official.