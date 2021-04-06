COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: Health workers, doctors, nurses turn out in large numbers to serve NMMC health department

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received an overwhelming response from doctors, nurses, and other para-medical experts as they turned out in large number to serve the civic health department during the pandemic. Last week, the civic body had sought application for 520 health workers including doctors and MD in medicines.
With the rise in COVID 19 cases, the closed COVID Care centers are being opened in phases. This has led to the requirement of health workers. Earlier, the civic body had appointed on a contract basis and but ended the contract after the number of cases came down.
On Monday, a total of 51 doctors, 143 staff nurses, 42 auxiliary nurses, midwives and other eligible health workers were given appointment letters following paperwork and interviews. “The process will continue for the health department to provide eligible and aspiring candidates on a temporary basis on a monthly basis on a lump sum basis,” said a senior civic official.
As the NMMC is reopening COVID Care Centre, it will be required medical more staff to meet the need. The civic body has sought applications from MD in Medicines, doctors, nurses, ANM, among others to supervise COVID patients on a contract basis. The civic body is required around 240 doctors for which MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, and BDS can apply.
The civic body will hire medical staff on a contract basis for three months or the pandemic ends or whichever is earlier happens. All doctors will be remunerated as per their qualification, however, the maximum remuneration for a doctor is Rs 100,000. Like an MBBS doctors will get Rs 100,000 per month and BAMS and BHMS will get Rs 75,000 and 60,000 respectively. Similarly, nurses will get Rs 45,000, and lab technicians will be paid Rs 30,000 per month. However, the civic body will pay Rs 2.5 lakh to MD (Medicines), medical biologist, and intensivist.
At present, the requires 200 staff nurses and 40 ANMs on a remuneration of Rs 45,000 and Rs 35,000 per month respectively. Another medical staff like ward boys and nursing assistant is also required.
