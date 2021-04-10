COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: Five housing societies face civic action for violating micro containment zone rules

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has found five housing societies violating COVID norms and they were fined Rs 10,000 each for their first violation. These housing societies have been warned that the civic body would impose Rs 25,000 fines if they are found violating the COVID 19 norms the second time.

Vijaygad Society in Sector 25 Nerul, Ganesh Tower in Sector 1 in Vashi, Mahavir Malhar Society in Sector 6 in Ghansoli Division and A1 and A5 building in Millennium Tower in Sector 9 Sanpada was found violating the norms for Micro Containment Zones. All these five societies have been fined Rs 10,000.

In addition, the civic body also fiend one society for carrying out constriction works without conducting a COVID tests of manpower.

On April 5, the civic body had issued a circular and put the onus of following norms at micro containment on the society management. “It is the society’s responsibility to pay close attention to entry restriction measures in the containment zone to curb the growing spread of corona,” said Abhijit Bangar the municipal commissioner.