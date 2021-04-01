COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: CIDCO joins hand in vaccination drive, starts at Ulwe health centre

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has started the vaccination drive at its health centre in Ulwe on March 31. Now, three days a week, citizens can visit the centre for vaccination free of cost.

Ulwe is a developing node and in the last year, there is a substantial rise in population. In addition, the node is adjoining by five-six villages and there is no vaccination centre nearby.

As per the CIDCO’s public relation department, the vaccination drive will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in one session from 10 am to 4 pm.