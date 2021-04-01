COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: CIDCO joins hand in vaccination drive, starts at Ulwe health centre

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has started the vaccination drive at its health centre in Ulwe on March 31. Now, three days a week, citizens can visit the centre for vaccination free of cost.
Ulwe is a developing node and in the last year, there is a substantial rise in population. In addition, the node is adjoining by five-six villages and there is no vaccination centre nearby.
As per the CIDCO’s public relation department, the vaccination drive will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in one session from 10 am to 4 pm.
The vaccination will be given as per the guidelines given by Government for COVID 19 Vaccination. A total of 50 persons will be vaccinated in one session. The vaccine will be given to citizens from Ulwe node and adjoining villages along with CIDCO employees. “All necessary arrangements for vaccination have been completed to tackle the post-vaccination untoward effects for any immediate arrangement required for emergency treatment,” stated the press note issued by the public relation department.
Meanwhile, CIDCO has appealed to all citizens and its employees to get vaccinated and follow the guidelines provided by the state and central government.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)